Joe Jonas’ new tattoos have a special meaning

Joe Jonas has debuted two new tattoos with a sweet dedication to his family.

The 34-year-old singer showed off the ink at his concert on 15 November in Edmonton, Alberta, during the latest stop on the Jonas Brothers’ world tour. In a video of the performance shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans filmed Jonas wearing a white tank top, with tattoos of two dates showing on his chest.

Those dates have a significant meaning, as they’re both in honour of his two daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife, Sophie Turner. The “07.05.22” on his chest is the date that his and Turner’s youngest daughter was born. He also had a tattoo of an “X” underneath that date, followed by “07.22.20”, which is the date his eldest daughter, Willa, was born.

On 16 November, Jonas shared photos on Instagram from the concert in Edmonton, with the pictures showcasing his tattoos. The ink is also clearly new, as he didn’t have the tattoo in the photos from the Jonas Brothers’ show in Seattle, Washington, on 10 November.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jonas for comment.

Jonas’ new ink comes after he and Turner announced in September that they were divorcing after four years of marriage. The announcement came after days of speculation that they split, with TMZ claiming at the time that they were divorcing due to their different lifestyles.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair wrote in a statement posted to their Instagrams. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

In October, Jonas filed to dismiss his divorce case, after four days of mediation with Turner. According to court documents obtained by Page Six at the time, they reportedly reached “various agreements” and aimed to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues”.

This came after the former couple agreed to split custody of their two daughters, allowing each parent to have their children for about two weeks at a time until 7 January 2024. Willia and their younger daughter’s time will be split between the US, where Jonas is based, and the UK, where the Game of Thrones star is based. The agreement also allows the children to spend two holidays with their parents: Thanksgiving with their father and Christmas with their mother.

Jonas’ dismissal of the divorce case also came after Turner sued him for the wrongful retention of their children, with allegations that he had been withholding their passports to prevent their return to England. In the complaint filed against the musician, Turner’s lawyers called for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” and asserted the “wrongful retention” began on 20 September

However, a representative for Jonas dismissed this claim in an email statement to The Independent, where they said the singer is “okay” with his daughters being raised in the two countries.