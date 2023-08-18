Joe Jonas draws custom tattoo for fan mid-concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Jonas has given one fan the ultimate gift: a custom drawn tattoo.

The Jonas Brothers member, 34, recently stopped mid-show at a concert in Boston, Massachusetts, after he spotted a fan’s sign in the audience that read: “Draw me a tattoo?” The moment was captured by TikTok user Tarryn (@tarryn729) in a video that’s since received more than 262,000 views.

“Joe Jonas drawing me a tattoo last night in Boston,” Tarryn wrote over her video, which showed the Disney Channel alum stopping in the middle of his performance to sketch a doodle on her sign. As Jonas took the black marker and began to draw the tattoo for Tarryn, he looked up at her and mouthed the words: “It’s me and you.”

The 24-year-old later revealed the illustration to be a poorly-drawn sketch of their two nondescript faces inside a box: one big smiley face with glasses and a smaller smiley face next to it. “He drew me and him,” Tarryn said.

The video then cut to the Jonas Brothers superfan sitting in a tattoo chair getting the singer’s drawing inked onto her leg. “Best night of my life!!!” Tarryn said.

The video instantly went viral with fans praising Jonas’ kind gesture in the comments, while others simply commended his artistic skills.

“The way he said, ‘It’s me and you,’ he’s so cute,” one person commented.

“Why is that so freaking cute,” another fan wrote.

“I’d simply pass away,” a third TikTok wrote, while someone else said: “This is so wholesome I can’t.”

Speaking to The Independent, Tarryn explained how she’s been a longtime fan of the Jonas Brothers, ever since she was eight years old. While attending their concert at TD Garden in Boston, she said that it was her friend Vanessa’s idea to bring along the sign asking for a tattoo.

“I just went for it and he saw my sign and stopped,” Tarryn said. “He came over and I couldn’t believe it.”

The Maine native recalled how Jonas looked up at her for reference as he drew the sketch. Once he was finished, Tarryn thanked him for the new tattoo. He then gave her a fist bump before going back up onto the stage. While she admitted that there’s been some “mixed reactions” to the tattoo, Tarryn didn’t seem to mind them. “I personally love it. I mean, if Joe Jonas draws you a tattoo, you get it tattooed!”

Although she has more than 50 tattoos already, Tarryn added that this was her first ink that actually holds some signifance. “It still feels so surreal,” she said. “I remember sitting in my bedroom singing their songs and crying knowing I would never be able to meet them. Now I have a tattoo drawn by Joe… and it’s a portrait of him and I!”

While the tattoo artist has yet to reach out to Tarryn, the moment was re-posted on the Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram account.

The “Sucker” singer’s sweet concert moment was a far cry from some of his more embarrassing on-stage experiences. In fact, Jonas recently revealed that he accidentally pooped in his pants while performing on stage. During his 13 July radio appearance on KISS FM’s Will & Woody show in Australia, the Camp Rock star admitted that he was talking with his friends the day before, reflecting on the last instance they had an accident in their pants.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s*** your pants,” Jonas said. He explained that the incident took place four years ago, but it was solved by an immediate wardrobe switch. “It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy,” he joked.

Jonas added: “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s*** change during the set.”

However, the experience surprisingly wasn’t the “most embarrassing” thing to happen to him on stage. In a recent Vanity Fair Q&A with his brothers Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, Jonas revealed that the title actually goes to the moment he tried to walk through a shattered glass door and caught his foot, causing him to fall to his knees on the broken glass.

As the Jonas Brothers currently embark on their “The Tour” tour, another fan video captured the moment Nick Jonas fell through a hole on stage at their concert in Boston.

The Independent has contacted Tarryn for comment.