Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Jonas has candidly revealed the “most embarrassing thing” to ever happen to him on stage, after previously admitting that he once accidentally pooped in his pants while performing.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 33, opened up about his most embarrassing moments during a Vanity Fair Q&A with his brothers Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35.

At one point during the game, Joe asked his brothers: “What’s the most embarrassing thing that happened to me on stage?”

The question prompted amusing responses from Nick and Kevin, who recalled Joe’s recent admission about his bathroom accident.

“You s**t your pants,” Nick said, at which point Kevin added: “You did. You s**t your pants.”

However, according to Joe, the incident wasn’t actually his “most embarrassing,” as that title goes to the moment he tried to walk through a shattered glass door and caught his foot, causing him to fall to his knees on the broken glass.

“It’s ‘fall on national television,’” Joe informed his brothers, before having Vanity Fair play the moment in question, which saw the singer fall to his knees on stage. “That was embarrassing at the time.”

However, Joe said he has been able to move past the embarrassment he felt over the accident, with the “Cake by the Ocean” singer revealing that, now, he doesn’t “really care because it’s happened many times since”.

The famous brothers then joked that the moment actually benefited them, as they claimed that the sympathy from fans led to an increase in album sales.

“Our album sales spiked though,” Nick pointed out, to which Joe added: “They did, yeah. People felt bad. The sympathy vote is up there.”

Joe’s clarification around his most embarrassing moment on stage comes after he revealed during a radio appearance on KISS FM’s Will & Woody show in Australia last month that he accidentally pooped in his pants while performing.

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s**t your pants,” Joe said, while noting that he’d never shared the story before. “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set.”

According to Joe, the incident, which took place four years ago, required a “lot of therapy” to work through.