Joe Jonas has candidly reflected on the time he inadvertently pooped in his pants while performing on stage.

During his 13 July radio appearance on KISS FM’s Will & Woody show in Australia, the former Camp Rock star admitted to the story he’s never spoken about before. Jonas told cohosts Will McMahon and Woody Whitelaw that he had been talking with his friends the day before and reflecting on the last instance they had an accident in their pants.

He said: “I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about [how] there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s*** your pants.”

The 33-year-old rockstar’s bowel incident took place four years ago and was solved by an immediate wardrobe switch. Jonas humoured McMahon and Whitelaw when he told them of the trauma: “It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy.”

However, the real tragedy was that the second oldest Jonas brother was wearing white pants for what he described to be a “light” blow.

“Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra. So it was like a mid-wardrobe s*** change during the set,” he remarked, before clarifying: “It was a light one, it wasn’t a full, so I was able to tell the tale.”

Although Jonas’ pants switch was swift and necessary, he thought the impromptu change may have looked like an “interesting choice” to the fans at the concert that night. The “Lovebug” singer also admitted the proof is in the archives from the show.

He said: “If you go in the archives, there is a wardrobe change halfway through the show, and it was maybe a little bit like: ‘Oh that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.’”

At the time, Jonas was concerned how people would react, but reflecting on the situation, he’s realised that was “all in his head”.

“It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life. It has happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now,” the father of two admitted.

And he is, along with Ed Sheeran and Pheobe Bridgers. In 2015, Sheeran told E! News that though he “farts all the time,” he had once underestimated on stage. Meanwhile, Bridgers candidly spoke about her concert mishap on Instagram Live in 2020. The 28-year-old singer said she got food poisoning but was pressured to still perform.

She said: “I had food poisoning and the label was like: ‘Well, if you’re sick, that’s fine, but it’s really cool you got booked.’ They didn’t put pressure on me, I was just trying to underplay how sick I was. I was like: ‘I’m fine,’ and I was sweating. Then I got on stage and three songs in…”