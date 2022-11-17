Joe Jonas jokes he’ll ‘get in line’ for Taylor Swift tickets for wife Sophie Turner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Jonas has addressed Ticketmaster’s chaotic pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour, with the actor joking that he’ll be trying to get concert tickets for his wife, Sophie Turner.

The 33-year-old singer acknowledged how difficult it has been for fans to get tickets to see Swift’s concert during a recent interview with E! News’ The Rundown.

During the conversation, he was asked if he’s thought about gifting tickets to his wife, who ha notably gushed about the “Anti-Hero” singer’s music on social media.

“You know what? That’s a great idea, she would love that,” he said about queueing for tickets.

When The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes acknowledged that the crazy queue for Ticketmater’s pre-sale was “to be expected,” Jonas joked: “I’ll get in line now.”

While they’re just friends now, Swift and Jonas briefly dated for a few months back in 2008, before the “All Too Well” singer infamously broke up with him over a phone call. During a 2009 appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Swift shared her regrets about how she previously spoke about Jonas and “put him on blast”.

“That was too much,” she said. “I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was some mouthy teenage stuff there.”

Following the release of her song, “Mr Perfectly Fine,” in April 2021, which is from her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), fans were quick to assume that the breakup track could be about Jonas.

While Turner didn’t address these rumours, she did applaud the tune on her Instagram Stories, writing: “It’s not NOT a bop”.

This isn’t the first time Turner has praised Swift’s music. In August, the Games of Thrones star and her husband both agreed during a TikTok Live that 1989 is a great album, with Jonas saying that there were so many “bangers” on it.

Earlier this week, the Ticketmaster website crashed when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 2023 tour went live. Many fans then took to Twitter to complain about the fact that they didn’t get tickets after spending hours in the queue.

Shortly after the pre-sale launched, tickets were being offered on different resale sites for as much as $22,000, as reported by The Guardian.

While general tickets were set to go on sale on Friday, Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that the public sale won’t be happening, writing: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”