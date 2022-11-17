Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Joe Jonas jokes he’ll ‘get in line’ for Taylor Swift tickets for wife Sophie Turner

‘She would love that,’ Jonas said about getting his spouse tickets to see Swift.

Amber Raiken
New York
Thursday 17 November 2022 21:54
Comments
Joe Jonas wants his kids to 'just wait a bit' before pursuing careers in entertainment

Joe Jonas has addressed Ticketmaster’s chaotic pre-sale for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour, with the actor joking that he’ll be trying to get concert tickets for his wife, Sophie Turner.

The 33-year-old singer acknowledged how difficult it has been for fans to get tickets to see Swift’s concert during a recent interview with E! News’ The Rundown.

During the conversation, he was asked if he’s thought about gifting tickets to his wife, who ha notably gushed about the “Anti-Hero” singer’s music on social media.

“You know what? That’s a great idea, she would love that,” he said about queueing for tickets.

When The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes acknowledged that the crazy queue for Ticketmater’s pre-sale was “to be expected,” Jonas joked: “I’ll get in line now.”

Recommended

While they’re just friends now, Swift and Jonas briefly dated for a few months back in 2008, before the “All Too Well” singer infamously broke up with him over a phone call. During a 2009 appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Swift shared her regrets about how she previously spoke about Jonas and “put him on blast”.

“That was too much,” she said. “I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was some mouthy teenage stuff there.”

Following the release of her song, “Mr Perfectly Fine,” in April 2021, which is from her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), fans were quick to assume that the breakup track could be about Jonas.

While Turner didn’t address these rumours, she did applaud the tune on her Instagram Stories, writing: “It’s not NOT a bop”.

This isn’t the first time Turner has praised Swift’s music. In August, the Games of Thrones star and her husband both agreed during a TikTok Live that 1989 is a great album, with Jonas saying that there were so many “bangers” on it.

Earlier this week, the Ticketmaster website crashed when pre-sale tickets for Swift’s 2023 tour went live. Many fans then took to Twitter to complain about the fact that they didn’t get tickets after spending hours in the queue.

Recommended

Shortly after the pre-sale launched, tickets were being offered on different resale sites for as much as $22,000, as reported by The Guardian.

While general tickets were set to go on sale on Friday, Ticketmaster announced on Thursday that the public sale won’t be happening, writing: “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in