The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joe Jonas says keeping marriage to Sophie Turner private makes him a ‘better person’
The couple married in 2019
Joe Jonas has shared a rare insight into married life with Sophie Turner and explained why he tries to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.
The singer and actor is set to return to the big screen later this month in Devotion, a biographical war drama in which he plays a pilot named Marty Goode.
In a new interview with Mr Porter, ahead of the film’s premiere on 23 November, Jonas revealed Turner had played a key role in helping him prepare for the role.
Jonas described Turner as “the best acting coach ever”, disclosing that the couple moved to Georgia, US, for the duration of filming.
Here, Turner would help Jonas run lines and co-host games nights.
However, Jonas was reluctant to share any further details about his relationship, adding that he would like to keep his marriage out of the public eye and as “something for myself”.
“I want to feel like an open book, but when we started dating, I realised that I didn’t have a ton of stuff that was just for me,” Jonas explained.
“And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”
Jonas and Turner married in May 2019 in Las Vegas. They later celebrated with a lavish ceremony in France the following month.
The couple have a two-year-old daughter named Willa, and another daughter who was born in July. They have yet to disclose their youngest daughter’s name.
In an interview with Elle UK earlier this year, while she was pregnant, Turner said being a mother was her “greatest” achievement in life.
“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” Turner said.
“The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies