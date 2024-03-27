Joey King reveals the best part about being married

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joey King has opened up about the best parts of marriage to her husband Steven Piet.

After the actress and director tied the knot in Mallorca, Spain, in September 2023, The Kissing Booth star is reflecting on various aspects of married life.

“I need to find better words for this because people keep asking me like: ‘What’s changed? What’s the best part?’” King said in an interview with E News alongside one of her movie costars, Sam Woolf.

“I know I sound dumb, but I’m literally like: ‘Being married - it’s the best part.’”

King was asked if there was anything specific about her marriage that she enjoyed more than other parts, to which she revealed that nothing came to mind.

“I will say to Steven quite often, I’m like: ‘I love being married to you. It’s so fun,’” she said. “But I don’t know how to encapsulate what I mean by that. It’s just the vibe. Vibes are great.”

The Bullet Train actress jokingly added, “Get married for the vibes. It’s worth it.”

When the couple first announced that they got married, fans were over the moon. According to People, the ceremony took place on 2 September 2023.

Five days before the ceremony, King posted an Instagram slideshow of photos with Piet in Portugal.

In the series of photos, the two could be seen embracing each other, with the blurred lights of a Portuguese city behind them. “Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together,” King captioned the post.

King’s followers immediately gushed over the happy couple, as they sent the pair love with heart-shaped emojis. One fan wrote, “Love you two!!” while another added: “All you need is LOVE!”

“I’m so happy for you,” one follower commented.

The Kissing Booth star met Piet on the set of the Hulu original series, The Act, in 2018, when he directed two episodes. In March 2022, King announced they were engaged with a poignant post on Instagram.

“I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy,” King captioned her post at the time, which showed the couple kissing after Piet popped the question.

“The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it,” she continued. “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”