John Bishop has said that he is experiencing a “pain like no other” after the death of his mother, Kathy.

On Thursday (23 March), the comedian posted a photograph to Instagram of himself and his mum embracing each other, smiling.

He captioned the post: “Two weeks ago my Mum came to see me in Mother Goose in Liverpool and joined in the sing-a-long at the end as I knew she would.”

The comedian continued: “This morning we said goodbye to her and we will never hear her sing again.

“As a family we are heartbroken. She was a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother and she loved us all. Next week she would have been married to my Dad for 62 years and they had a love and a friendship that was beautiful to be around.”

Bishop went on to thank the “brilliant staff” at Whiston Hospital on ward 3C, where his mother was treated. He said the staff “could not have done more and provided exceptional care for us all”.

The comedian then extended his message to other people who have lost a parent.

“Anyone who has lost a parent will understand when I say it is a pain like no other,” he said.

“I will never have another mother but I will be eternally grateful for being lucky enough to have had the one I did. Good night Mum, you were our sunshine.”

The comedian was met with messages of support from colleagues and friends.

“Sending so much love xxx,” wrote The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Pianist Jools Holland added: “We send all love and sincere condolences xx.”

Fellow comedian Alan Carr commented: “Oh John. So sorry for your loss,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Bishop is currently starring in the touring pantomime production of Mother Goose alongside Ian McKellen.