James McAvoy has left quite an impression on John Boyega, after the X-Men star took to the dance floor “for about three hours straight” during the 2022 GQ Men of The Year (MOTY) afterparty.

The Star Wars star revealed that McAvoy, 43, danced for hours on Wednesday (16 November) during the party at The Pavilion in Knightsbridge, London.

Boyega recorded a video while on the dance floor of himself cheering McAvoy on as he danced in the background to the song “Monalisa” by Nigerian musician Lojay.

In the clip, the actor says: “James McAvoy getting it! Come one James!”

A fan posted the video on Twitter with the caption: “Yess James McAvoy move that hips yaaassss hahahahahhaha [sic].”

Boyega retweeted the post on Saturday morning (19 November) and said: “James McAvoy did not leave the dance floor for about three hours straight. Legend.”

Fans reacted with glee at the video, with diehard fans of the Split star reaffirming why they adore the actor so much.

One fan wrote: “All I have to say is that there was a reason I obsessed over this man years ago lol he has the sauce.”

Another tweeted: “With the ladies?? GQ Man of the Year for sure.”

“Don’t underestimate the dance moves of Professor Charles Xavier,” a third said.

The annual GQ MOTY awards took place at the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park. The start-studded affair celebrated “stars from across culture, fashion and sport who have made 2022 a year to remember”.

Stormzy, Andrew Garfield, Will Poulter, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, Jack Harlow and Sydney Sweeney were among who appeared on British GQ’s lead covers.

Toasts were raised by rapper Aitch and Little Simz, as well as actor Paul Mescal and broadcaster Alex Scott during a candlelit dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

See our pick of the best looks from the GQ MOTY red carpet this year.