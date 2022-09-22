John Fetterman trolls Dr Oz using flirty message allegedly sent by Adam Levine
The Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania senate used the ongoing Adam Levine cheating rumours to take aim at his Republican rival
John Fetterman weighs in on the ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ TikTok trend
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman has weighed in on the Adam Levine cheating rumours by using one of the singer’s alleged texts to troll his Republican opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz.
Throughout his Senate campaign trail, Fetterman has been known to endlessly mock the former television doctor using many creative internet memes and this time was no different. On Wednesday, Fetterman tweeted a screenshot from one of Adam Levine’s purported Instagram DMs he allegedly sent to an Instagram model, and captioned the image with a dig aimed at Dr Oz.
“Dr Oz trying to get money, fame + power,” Fetterman wrote in a tweet caption above a screenshot of one of the texts, which read: “F**kkkkkkk. I’d do anything for it.”
Adam Levine has found himself wrapped up in an alleged cheating scandal after a number of women shared screenshots of messages they claim were sent by the Maroon 5 singer. One Instagram model, Sumner Stroh, also claimed she had a year-long affair with Levine, who has since denied those claims.
Unsurprisingly, some of the flirty messages Levine allegedly sent to another model – known as Maryka – has since become a viral meme.
On Tuesday, Adam Levine denied the cheating allegations in a statement posted to his Instagram story.
“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine’s post began. “I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”
He continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”
“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world,” Levine said. “To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”
Adam Levine is currently expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo. The singer and the Victoria’s Secret model were married in 2014, and are already parents to daughters Dusty Rose, five, and Gio Grace, four.
