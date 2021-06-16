John Legend shares support for Chrissy Teigen following second public apology amid bullying scandal

John Legend has expressed his support for his wife Chrissy Teigen after the cookbook author apologised again for her role in a bullying scandal.

On Monday, Teigen, who was accused of bullying Courtney Stodden when the former reality star was just a teenager, shared a lengthy apology to Medium, where she reflected on her past “awful tweets” and revealed that she feels a “crushing weight of regret” over them.

“It has been a VERY humbling few weeks,” Teigen wrote. “I know I’ve been quiet, and lord knows you don’t want to hear about me, but I want you to know I’ve been sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate ‘sit here and think about what you’ve done.’

“Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past.”

Following the brief return to Twitter, which comes a month after the Cravings author previously apologised to Stodden in a Twitter thread on 12 May, Legend retweeted his wife’s message and included a line from her Medium apology that read: “We are all more than our worst moments.”

Along with the quote, the All Of Me singer added four red heart emojis.

In response to Legend’s tweet, fans expressed their continued division over Teigen’s past actions, with some agreeing that everyone should move on from the past while others have accused the 35-year-old of only apologising because of the intense backlash she’s faced over Stodden’s bullying accusations.

“I can appreciate an apology. But how many ‘worst moments’ can someone have before there may be an underlying issue that needs to be addressed. Telling multiple people to harm themselves in different ways across the years is alarming,” one person tweeted,” while another wrote: “Yet she is always the first one to jump in and belittle someone. How many apologies will she make to attempt to get back her career.”

However, someone else said: “Glad she’s back! There is not one person on this earth that’s perfect. Let’s move beyond this and get back to having fun. We need y’all energy.”