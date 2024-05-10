Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

John Mayer has hit out at ongoing speculation about his friendship with Andy Cohen in a letter sent to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer-songwriter sent a letter to the publication following its interview with the Bravo producer and Watch What Happens Live host, who was questioned about rumours that he and Mayer were secretly dating.

In response to The Hollywood Reporter’s line of questioning that “people seem dubious that a straight rock star can have a close platonic relationship with a gay TV personality,” Cohen dismissed the claims by saying: “Let them speculate!”

“But because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in,” the father of two added. “They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not.”

The “New Light” singer seemed to take issue with the outlet’s “deeply flawed” question, according to his letter sent to The Hollywood Reporter’s co-editor in chief Maer Roshan and published on Thursday 9 May.

“I read your interview with Andy Cohen, and was intrigued by your line of questioning regarding our friendship. You posited that ‘your friendship with Mayer has been a subject of intense speculation. People seem dubious that a straight rock star can have a close platonic relationship with a gay TV personality,’” the 46-year-old musician wrote. “I think this is somewhat of a specious premise.”

“First, there is a long and storied history of ‘rock stars’ (not mocking, just won’t refer to myself as one) befriending gay icons and artists,” Mayer continued. “Second, I think that to suggest that people are dubious of a friendship like mine and Andy’s is to undermine the public’s ability to accept and understand diversity in all facets of culture, be it in art or in real life. I’d like to think they’re sophisticated enough to see a relationship like ours without assuming it must include a sexual component. That turns the concept of being gay into an ignorantly two-dimensional one, which I know you know it’s not. I don’t question that at all.”

( Getty Images )

While the Grammy winner maintained that he loves “intelligent discourse”, he claimed the outlet’s “selectively flimsy logic” was meant “to coax an answer” out of Cohen. Mayer described the speculation surrounding their relationship as “deeply flawed” and “not even quantitatively true”.

“Quite simply, if someone is dubious of a platonic relationship between a straight man and a gay man, I don’t think that shallow a view deserves clarification by anyone with self respect, be it Andy or your publication,” he concluded his letter. “Reinforcing the idea that any gay/straight relationship needs qualification that it’s not sexual devoids everyone involved of their dignity.”

Mayer and Cohen have been friends for over a decade after being introduced through a mutual friend, and bonding through their shared love of the band The Grateful Dead. However, the duo have continued to deny rumours of a romantic relationship between them. In a 2018 interview with CNN, the Real Housewives producer was asked if he was surprised by the rumours, and stressed that they’re simply friends.

( AFP via Getty Images )

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time. I think that I was not surprised because we also have a great love for each other. So, it just seems like the obvious assumption,” Cohen said.

The “Your Body Is a Wonderland” supported Cohen when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2022, as he gushed over his friend at the ceremony. “I love Andy more than I can tell you,” Mayer said in a speech. “He’s a brilliant human being, a hilarious cohort, a loving son and brother – and more recently he’s become a proud, engaged and deeply devoted father.”

In June 2023, radio personality Howard Stern asked Cohen if he was in love with Mayer on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. Cohen jokingly added fuel to the fire when he said: “I am in love with John Mayer. We are in love with each other.”

However, he later clarified in an episode of his SiriusXM show Radio Andy that he and Mayer have never had a sexual relationship.