John Stamos posts nude photo in the shower to celebrate his 60th birthday

John Stamos has celebrated his 60th birthday by showing off what he’s got.

On Wednesday (August 23), the Full House actor posted a photo of himself in the middle of what appeared to be an outdoor shower. “The other side of 60,” he captioned the Instagram post, along with a Greek flag emoji to pay homage to his heritage.

The photo featured a nude Stamos surrounded by a stone wall with a shower head. His hair was slicked back with water, as he looked over his shoulder towards the camera. The photo was cropped at his lower back and the actor suggestively covered his front with his right hand. Stamos also tagged the photographer - his wife of five years, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

Since it was posted two days ago, the photo has received more 100,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Some fans were impressed with the actor’s toned appearance, such as podcast host Bruce Bozzi, who wrote: "And still zero backfat. Unbelievable you are an idol. You are my idol.”

Others told jokes in the comments section, commenting: “Don’t you mean ‘the backside of 60?’ I’ll see myself out.”

“Or in Andrea [Barber’s] voice, ‘WOAH BABY,’” another commenter wrote, referencing Full House character Kimmy Gibbler’s signature quote.

One commenter also nodded to the Greek flag in his caption by writing: “Greeks are like wine, they get better with age!”

Stamos’ official birthday was on 19 August. In another video posted to Instagram, Stamos was seen with his five-year-old son, Billy, lying down on a bed relaxing. In the clip, the actor told Billy how “wonderful” it was to have a son like him. The child then told his famous dad: “You don’t look 60. You look baby.”

Taking things one step further, Stamos asked: “How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?”

Billy hilariously replied: “Baby. And also, you’re 60.”

Stamos’ wife also shared an Instagram tribute to her husband on his birthday. “Can you believe this man is 60?!” she captioned a photo of the pair hugging each other in front of a sunset. “The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments.”

“I’m excited that he’s sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. ‘If You Would Have Told Me’ is available for presale. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!”

Nearly one week after the birthday celebrations, Stamos took to Instagram to celebrate his Full House co-star Ashley Olsen on welcoming a baby boy with her husband. In a video, Stamos shared footage of himself with the Olsen twins throughout their time together on the famous sitcom.

“Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life,” he wrote. “If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

“I am blessed. Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”