Jonah Hill has asked the question that has been on a number of minds since the premiere of And Just Like That.

On Thursday, three of the four Sex and the City stars made their return to the screen with the premiere of And Just Like That, during which fans were left heartbroken over a surprise death at the end of the first episode.

However, following the heartbreaking conclusion of the episode, which saw Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, return home to find her husband John James Preston, played by Chris Noth, had suffered a heart attack, many viewers wondered why her character didn’t immediately call 911.

In the scene, Bradshaw discovers her longtime love, otherwise known as Mr Big, on the floor of their shower after he collapsed following a rigorous workout on his Peloton.

Bradshaw emotionally calls out to her husband, who appears to still be alive, before running to cradle him underneath the cascading water, with the episode concluding with a voiceover from the show’s lead, who says: “And just like that, Big died.”

The poignant scene was met with shock and horror from viewers, with many lamenting the loss of Bradshaw’s true love. However, it also prompted a number of viewers to question the lead character’s actions, as some suggested that she could have saved her husband’s life if she had called for help.

Among those questioning why Bradshaw didn’t react differently was Hill, who posed the question on his Instagram, where he wrote: “But why didn’t Carrie call 911 immediately?!”

The post was met with agreement from Hill’s followers, who flooded the comments with similar sentiments.

“I was screaming this at my TV,” one person commented, while another said: “Exactly what all of us were screaming. He was alive!”

Rumer Willis also expressed her agreement, writing: “Exactly my thoughts,” while someone else revealed they “didn’t even get sad” over the scene because they were “so annoyed she didn’t call immediately”.

However, others claimed that Bradshaw knew her husband didn’t have long, and that she purposely chose to spend their last moments together.

“Because she knew and she wanted his last moments to be in her arms. His eyes said it all,” one viewer claimed.

Another said: “She just knew! Better to be in that moment with him than on the phone.”

However, according to the show’s creator Michael Patrick King, who addressed the question during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bradshaw didn’t call 911, from either her own phone or her husband’s, because the moment wasn’t actually as long as it is portrayed to be.

“First of all, his phone was in the shower and was soaked,” King said. “She didn’t pick up that phone because what we did in filming that isn’t a real moment, that’s a split second before she ran over to him. We made it be what they felt, time stopped, that’s not real time. Time stopped. It wasn’t a casual moment; it was what they were feeling in that moment.”

King then claimed that Bradshaw had known this day was coming, and that, if it were him in that situation, he also wouldn’t know the right thing to do.

“If it had happened to me, I wouldn’t know if the first thing to do was to get him up. All she keeps saying is: ‘Help me, help me, help me, get up John, help me.’ She’s still trying to make him be alive,” King said, adding that the scene ultimately depicts the choices people make. “I love the debate, are you someone who would stand there or run for the phone? It’s another choice people make. Are you Carrie Aiden or Carrie Big? All the Carrie Aidan people are running for the phone, and Carrie Big people [are] locked in the moment.”

As for why Big had to die to begin with, King told Vanity Fair that “dying was the origin story” and that “nobody wanted to come back” if the show “was not going to be different”.

“When I told Chris that Mr Big dies in the first episode, he definitely knew it wasn’t [going to be the] same. And we had to talk about it. He really wanted to talk about why he’s dying and what it does for this series,” he explained. “The more we talked about it, the more he understood that it was for Carrie - and Carrie’s storyline is it’s better to have loved and lost than never have loved at all.”