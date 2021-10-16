Sharon Stone is facing backlash after commenting on Jonah Hill’s appearance despite the actor’s request that people no longer comment on his body, “good or bad”.

On Thursday, the Wolf of Wall Street star, who has been outspoken about his body image struggles over the years, shared his request on Instagram, where he wrote: “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body.

“Good or bad I want to politely let you know that it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

The post initially prompted an outpouring of supportive comments, with fellow celebrities including Aidy Bryant, SZA and Hill’s sister Beanie Feldstein sharing kind messages.

A comment from Sharon Stone, however, sparked criticism, after the actor ignored Hill’s request and wrote in the comments: “Can I say you look good cuz u do” alongside a fire emoji, according to a screenshot shared to Twitter.

While comments on Hill’s Instagram post have since been disabled, screenshots showed the actor’s fans responded critically to Stone’s message, with one person replying: “He literally just said don’t do it… and you are doing it.”

“Can you read?” another person asked the Basic Instinct star, while someone else added: “No bc he said don’t comment on his appearance, good or bad. TY,” according to Today.

Stone’s misguided praise was also addressed on The View, with host Joy Behar recounting the incident while claiming that the actor “did not get the memo, or something”.

Hill’s recent post asking that people refrain from commenting on his appearance comes after he previously spoke out about the harm that the media and public’s fixation on his body caused.

The actor addressed the impact of years of body-shaming in February, in response to an article and photos published by the Daily Mail about his surfing outing, with Hill explaining at the time that he was finally at a place in his life where he was comfortable with his appearance and had learned to love himself.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of the article. “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”

At the time, the actor dedicated the candid post to “the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool,” with Hill encouraging them to “have fun” and reminding them: “You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect.”

As of now, Stone has not addressed the backlash to her comment.