Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has teased that her best celebrity date may have been with Drake during a recent television appearance.

The Uncut Gems actor joined TV personality and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday (4 January).

During the show, Fox, 32, was asked a fan question about the best celebrity date she’s ever been on.

Describing the date, she replied: “Flew on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags. It was just great.”

“Who was the person?” Cohen quizzed Fox, who initially declined to reveal the identity of the A-lister.

When the talk show host claimed “everyone wants to know if it was Drake who took you on that date”, Fox teased: “Maybe.”

Fox also commented on her whirlwind romance with Kanye West in January last year, following the rapper’s split from Kim Kardashian.

Fox and West dated for less than two months, breaking up in February 2022.

Speaking about their brief relationship, Fox told Cohen she thinks the “Heartless” rapper doesn’t “even know my full name or anything”.

“You don’t think he knows your full name? Julia Fox,” Cohen quipped, before Fox clarified she also has a middle name.

Responding to another fan question about whether Fox has spoken to Kardashian since her break-up with West, she replied: “I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year and I have been in the same room as Kim but we’ve never spoken about anything.

“It was a very big room so I was here and she was here,” she explained to Cohen’s question of whether they were cordial with each other.

In a previous interview, Fox said she was proud of herself for “tapping out” of her relationship with West “at the first sign of a red flag”.

When asked what that red flag was, Fox responded: “The unresolved issues that he was dealing with.”

“It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy,” she said on the Call Her Daddy podcast continued, adding, “I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that.

“‘Pre-Valentino Julia’ would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” Fox told the publication, referring to her nearly two-year-old son with ex-husband and private pilot, Peter Artemiev.