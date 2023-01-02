Logan Paul and Nina Agdal confirm relationship with Instagram post on New Year’s Eve

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nina Agdal has confirmed her relationship with Logan Paul after posting a series of photographs of the couple together on New Year’s Eve.

On Instagram, the Danish model shared a snap of herself embracing the YouTube star on a balcony by a beachfront alongside the caption: “2022, the beginning of me and you”.

In the photo, Agdal, 30, is seen kissing Paul’s cheek with her arm wrapped around him while he smiles at the camera.

A second picture shows Paul, 27, lying down topless on Agdal’s lap on a leather sofa, while a third shows her being lifted in his arms beside a river.

The fourth and final image shoes the couple embracing on a bench outside a deli.

The post follows one by Paul earlier in December that alluded to the fact he was romantically involved with the model.

In the first photograph, he was seen smiling with the model in a selfie, while other photographs showed them embracing and one video showed them dancing together.

“Lucky me,” Paul captioned the post.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in the summer when they were spotted kissing outside a London restaurant.

Agdal has previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, while Paul has previously been linked to actor Chloe Bennet.

On social media, fans have commented on news of the blossoming relationship.

“Nina Agdal dating Logan Paul?? She went from worse to worser,” tweeted one person.

“I’m sad that Nina Agdal is going out with Logan Paul,” added another.

Paul has been a controversial figure in the past, having been criticised for a video shot in Japan’s “suicide forest”.

In 2017, he posted a video in which he came across a dead body hanging in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known colloquially as the “suicide forest” because of the high rate of suicides there.

The footage shows Paul expressing shock over seeing the body and laughing in disbelief. It drew outrage and criticism from viewers and fellow vloggers at the time, who claimed that he was making light of suicide in the clip and using a tragedy to promote his channel.

Paul later apologised, saying: “From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”