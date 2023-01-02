Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paulina Porizkova has started the new year by sharing an inspiring message with her fans.

On Instagram, the Swedish model shared a photograph of herself wearing no makeup alongside a lengthy caption detailing her plans for 2023, praising the art of “getting older” and “getting bolder”.

“First morning of 2023, unretouched, unfiltered and with a slight hangover from a wonderful night with my closest friends and son,” the 57-year-old began.

“2022 began with me being immersed in writing my book and in my past.

“It ended with the gratification of my book reaching you all, and your reactions to it.”

In 2022, Porizkova published her memoir No Filter, in which she opened up about modellng, marriage, and the death of her husband, The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, who passed away suddenly in 2019 after the couple had separated and begun divorce proceedings.

“Sandwiched in between, there was a new life: travel, modelling work as an older woman, and making new friends wherever I went,” she continued in the caption.

“A beautiful and perfect blend of the new and the old. In 2023, my hopes are to be able to let go of the past.

“To quit trying to live in it for comfort - even though it hurts and will keep hurting as long as I sit there.

“The unknown ahead is scary. So scary, that the pain of the past is preferable.”

She concluded: “This is what I want to conquer next. My fear of the unknown. To boldly go where I have never been before.

“Here is to a new year and the unknown. Here’s to embracing change. Getting wiser, getting older, getting bolder. Happy New Year all of you.”