Stacey Dooley has opened up about the “chaotic” experience of discovering she was pregnant while in an unusual location.

The TV presenter, 35, is expecting her first child with partner Kevin Clifton, 40.

The couple met while they were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

In an Instagram post, wrote to welcome in 2023, Dooley revealed that she took a pregnancy test in a toilet at Selfridges.

“Happppppy new year kidssssss!”, she wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday (1 January). “Wishing you all only great moments ahead.”

Stacey continued: “2022, the year I found out we were havin a baby. I did a pregnancy test in Selfridges toilet and FaceTimed Kev in the back of a black cab.”

She added, “He was filming for a gig and had a radio mic on so it was all very chaotic,” adding a screenshot of the moment she told Clifton the news via FaceTime.

Dooley announced the pregnancy in August 2022. She wrote on Instagram: “Gaaaaaaang..... We are having a baby!”

She said that she was “delighted” to be expecting a baby.

Addressing her partner, she wrote: “Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu.”

She then quipped: “Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my tits done in LA I’m gonna scream,” adding a laughter emoji.

Dooley split from ex-boyfriend Sam Tucknott in early 2019 and later confirmed that she and Clifton were dating.

Speaking about the public interest in her and Clifton’s relationship on Loose Women in 2021, Dooley said: “I did [struggle] initially, I did at the start. I didn’t realise there would be such an interest, particularly with who I fancy and who I’m dating. I thought that was dull for everyone else.”

Dooley added that “no one’s really that fussed anymore,” now that the pair have been together since 2019.

In an episode of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, she said: “I don’t think I want to get married.”

“I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married.”