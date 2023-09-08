Julia Fox reveals her relationship with Kanye West will be included in her memoir

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has revealed that her relationship with Kanye West will be included in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain.

While speaking to E! News on the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 red carpet, the 33-year-old actor opened up about featuring West, who she dated for nearly two months, in her forthcoming book. However, according to Fox, only a very small portion of her book is about the musician – who legally changed his name to Ye – as she didn’t want to go into depth about the relationship.

“It’s, like, six pages,” she said. “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

Fox and West broke up back in February 2022, almost two months after they confirmed they were dating. The split also came shortly after the rapper went on a social media tirade, in an effort to “bring his family back together” amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Since the breakup, the Uncut Gems star has spoken candidly about why she and West didn’t work together. During an interview with ES Magazine in September 2022, she said that while there was a “good amount” of chemistry between the two of them, their relationship “wasn’t sustainable”.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went,” she explained. “It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable.

“I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,”she said, adding that she was “proud” of her decision. When asked what that red flag was, Fox responded: “The unresolved issues that he was dealing with.”

She claimed that it seemed like West “had a lot to work on” while they were together, and she just didn’t “have time for it, or energy”.

“I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” she said, referring to her now two-year-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

In March 2022, one month after ending their high-profile relationship, Fox also said that she still felt grateful for her time with West. “It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time, before claiming that dating West was like “hitting a reset button”.

“It kind of brought a spark into my life that I had kind of forgotten about,” she explained.

Elsewhere in her recent interview with E! News, Fox expressed that she was “so excited” for the release of her book, which hits shelves on 10 October. Fox also reflected on how meaningful it was for her to write the memoir. “I feel like it was just so cathartic to, like, let go of all that because, in life, things happen and you just kind of pretend that they didn’t happen and put them away in a shelf in your mind and that’s it,” she said. “And when you’re writing a book, you’re really forced to confront those things.”

The model added that she’s “not afraid to be vulnerable” and she doesn’t “feel shame ever”, which is why she’s excited to see how readers respond to her story.

“I’m like, ‘This is what it is, ya know?’ I’m curious to see what the reaction will be, but I hope that it’ll be helpful and other people can be like, ‘Oh wow, maybe what happened to me isn’t so bad. I can deal with it too,’” she said. “I always see your pain can be like your greatest gift and you can even make it your purpose and beautiful things can be born out of those awful feelings.”