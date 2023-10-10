Julia Fox claims Kanye West ‘weaponised’ her against Kim Kardashian

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Julia Fox has spoken candidly about her short relationship with Kanye West, with the model alleging that the rapper “weaponised” her against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Uncut Gems actress explained that she first viewed the relationship with West as one that had potential and “could be something real”.

“I really understood him on a visceral level,” Fox said, adding that she “thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation” when it came to his dynamic with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

“But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponised,” she added. “I just felt like his little puppet.”

She told the outlet in her upcoming memoir, Down the Drain, she does touch on the relationship, but only “lightly”. “I’m not signing a f***ing NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure.”

“It’s, like, six pages,” Fox said about West’s appearance in the book during an interview with E! News. “I feel like I went very lightly on it. I’m not trying to have bad blood or anything, it’s all in the past.”

Fox and West broke up in February 2022, almost two months after they confirmed they were dating. The split also came shortly after the rapper went on a social media tirade in an effort to “bring his family back together” amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Fox also spoke to Rolling Stone about her time with West, saying the “weaponising” aspect is “why the relationship only lasted a month”.

“It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal,” she said of their time together. Fox added that she suspects she’s been blacklisted at times since the end of the relationship. “I know for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye. It’s kind of wild.”

Following the breakup, the Uncut Gems star has spoken out about why she and West – who formally changed his name to Ye – weren’t a good match. During an interview with ES Magazine in September 2022, she said that while there was a “good amount” of chemistry between them, their relationship “wasn’t sustainable”.

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went,” she explained. “It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag.”

When asked what that red flag was, Fox responded: “The unresolved issues that he was dealing with.” She also claimed that it seemed like West “had a lot to work on” while they were together, and she just didn’t “have time for it, or energy”.

“I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that. Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” she explained, referring to her two-year-old son Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

Her memoir is set to be released on 10 October.