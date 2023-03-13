Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Justin Bieber skipped the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party last night amid his wife Hailey Bieber’s alleged feud with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Justin decided not to walk the red carpet and take photos with his wife following the annual Academy Awards on Sunday but instead went straight into the party, Page Six reported. Vanity Fair also reported that Justin struck up a conversation with Los Angeles Clippers star Russell Westbrook upon his arrival.

However, Hailey still posed on the red carpet solo. For the occasion, the model wore a black gown, with a puff sleeve that had a slit and train attached to it. She also had a classic bob haircut, as she completed her look with silver earrings and red painted nails.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Hailey and Justin for comment.

Justin’s decision to miss the red carpet comes amid his wife’s alleged feud with Gomez. Rumours about the two women first kicked off last month, when fans speculated that Hailey and Kylie Jenner were making fun of the Disney Channel alum on Instagram, after Gomez confessed on TikTok that she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much.

However, Jenner quickly denied that claim in a comment on someone’s TikTok video, writing: “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Although Justin hasn’t responded to this speculation, he did post a picture of him and his spouse on Sunday. In the images, they could be seen cuddling on a boat together, as the caption of the “Stay” singer’s post read: “LUV U BABY.”

(Getty Images)

Earlier this week, fans continued to speculate about Justin’s alleged part in this feud, after he gave out favours at his birthday party that appeared to allude to the drama. For the occasion, he gave guests a $424 Twojeys lighter engraved with the words: “I’m so grateful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.”

On social media, the gift was quick to spark backlash amongst Gomez’s fans, with many accusing him of using the favours to reference his relationship with the singer. They also urged him to “leave Gomez alone”, as it has been five years since they broke up.

Although neither Hailey or Gomez have spoken out about the rumoured feud, the Only Murders in the Building star did send a message to her fans about kindness earlier this month. In the comment section of a TikTok video, which marked her first post since the feud rumours began circulating, she said that her “heart has been heavy”.

After telling her fans that she loved them, she wrote: “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

In a second comment, the “Rare” singer added: “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”