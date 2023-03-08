Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has revealed the one thing she would like to tell her younger self amid her rumoured feud with Hailey Bieber.

The actor’s makeup brand, Rare Beauty, shared a video of her message about self-love on Instagram on Wednesday, in honour of International Women’s Day (IWD).

“Something I wish I could tell my younger self is: Appreciate the face and the body that you have,” Gomez said. “May not look like everyone else but you are who you are and be proud of that.”

The makeup account also shared a note about female empowerment in the caption of the post, writing: “Shoutout to all of the besties who uplift and empower one another to keep going…We’re celebrating the encouraging words and #rarereminders from the inspiring women in our lives, including Founder @selenagomez.”

The Only Murders in the Building star once again addressed the topic on her personal Instagram account, where she posted a picture of herself from when she was a child and shared another thing she’d tell her younger self.

“Dear younger me, please don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she wrote in the caption.

She also encouraged her followers to share their own messages to their younger selves, adding: “Today is International Women’s Day and I want each of us to be gentler to ourselves. Write your younger self a @RareBeauty#rarereminder and stick it on your mirror to remind yourself that you deserve the world. Love you.”

In the comments under Gomez’s post, which has more than three million likes, many of her fans applauded her for the important reminder.

“I love you as a real human being in this industry,” one wrote, while another added: “Beautiful reminder…happy International Women’s Day.”

A third wrote: “Love you Selena..You inspired every woman to be true, kinder, gentler and strong. We love you...you deserve everything...Be strong.”

Gomez’s uplifting Instagram post comes amid rumours that she’s feuding with ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber. Last month, fans speculated that Bieber and Kylie Jenner were making fun of the Disney Channel alum in a TikTok video, after Gomez confessed that she accidentally laminated her eyebrows too much.

However, Jenner quickly denied that claim in a comment on someone’s TikTok video, writing: “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Although neither Bieber or Gomez have addressed the alleged drama directly, the actor did send a message to her fans about kindness earlier this week. In the comment section of her recent TikTok, which marked her first post since the feud rumours began circulating, she said that her “heart has been heavy”.

After telling her fans that she loved them, she wrote: “I’m deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy.”

In a second comment, Gomez added: “Please, please be kinder and consider others’ mental health. My heart has been heavy and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”