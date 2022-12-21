H&M pulls Justin Bieber’s merch after he claims brand sold it without consent

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

H&M has pulled Justin Bieber’s merch from its shops, after the singer claimed that the brand was selling the “trash” clothes without his consent.

On Monday, Bieber took to social media to claim that he never “approved” of H&M’s merch featuring his name on it, and he urged people not to purchase it.

A representative for the retailer then told The Independent: “As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures.”

However, on Monday night, a representative for the brand spoke to The Los Angeles Times and revealed that it will not be selling the Bieber-themed merchandise anymore.

“But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online,” the representative said.

The removal of H&M’s merch comes after the “Stay” singer took to his Instagram Story to criticse the apparel and told his followers not to get it.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M. all without my permission and approval SMH I WOULDNT BUY IT IF I WERE YOU,” he wrote. “The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it, don’t buy it.”

Although there is no evidence of the merchandise clothing on H&M’s online store, images have surfaced showing models wearing sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding.

Following Bieber’s Instagram Story, many of his fans went to the comments of H&M’s Instagram page to urge the brand to remove the products.

“Pull the Justin Bieber merch OUT!!! So disrespectful to Justin,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Justin called y’all out and rightfully so why are you trying to profit from him without permission…and with such an ugly collection.”

H&M has worked with the “Sorry” singer in years past, including in 2016 when the brand sold his merchandise for his Stadium concert tour.