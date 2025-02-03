Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West and Bianca Censori couldn’t take their hands off each other at the 2025 Grammys afterparty last night (February 2) in Los Angeles.

The married couple of three years joined the celebrations after making a highly controversial appearance on the red carpet before the 67th annual awards ceremony.

In photos shared by PageSix, Censori, 30, was seen clinging to the Donda artist, 47, and sticking her tongue out in a skimpy, sheer black bodysuit.

Meanwhile, West was photographed grabbing onto his wife’s bare backside and kissing her tongue in his signature black Prada shades.

The pair’s late-night outing came just hours after they strutted onto the red carpet before making a swift exit out of the Crypto.com Arena.

In front of the the swarms of paparazzi, West and Censori posed in all-black looks with the rapper dressed in a black T-shirt and matching cargo pants and the architectural designer in a black furry overcoat.

The “Heartless” rapper then whispered something to the Australian model before she slowly turned around to drop her outer layer.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the 2025 Grammy Red Carpet ( Getty Images )

Underneath her coat, Censori donned nothing but a nude, see-through mini dress that put her naked body on full display.

The shocking reveal prompted an immediate frenzy online as fans criticized the couple and their “disgusting” stunt.

“She looks miserable. I can’t understand why anyone would do this,” one person on X/Twitter wrote, while another agreed: “I have no words for how disgusting and evil this is.”

A third asked: “Seriously, what is the point of this? The two of them need help.”

“Better rename her to Uncensori,” a fourth joked.

“So we are just walking around naked now,” another questioned.

In a post on Instagram, Entertainment Tonight reported that West and Censori had been “escorted out after showing up uninvited.” That post was quickly deleted, but not before being shared widely on social media.

However, Variety disputed reports that West and Censori were asked to leave, quoting a source close to the Grammys as saying it was “not true” and that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”

West was nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 hit song “Carnival.”

Just one day before the big event, the artist posted a sexualized tweet about former Vice President Kamala Harris on X.

“I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don’t f*** losers anymore,” he wrote online before deleting the message from the platform and apologizing to the politician’s children.

He went on to write: “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”