There was confusion at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday after it was reported that Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori had been “escorted out.”

The controversial rapper, 47, and the Australian model, 30, arrived on the red carpet together at the Crypto.com arena dressed in all black.

However, Censori later dropped her black feather coat in front of photographers to reveal an entirely nude look in a sheer mini-dress.

In a post on Instagram, Entertainment Tonight reported that West and Censori had been “escorted out after showing up uninvited.” That post was quickly deleted, but not before being shared widely on social media.

Page Six also reported that the couple were asked to leave by police following the stunt, which an insider was quoted as saying “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures.”

The cover of West’s 2024 album Vultures 1 featured West in all black, including his face covered by a mask, while Censori stood backward beside him naked except for thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of black fabric.

However, Variety disputed reports that West and Censori were asked to leave, quoting a source close to the Grammys as saying it was “not true” and that West simply “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”

open image in gallery Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the 2025 Grammy Awards ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to West’s representatives and the Recording Academy for comment. LAPD declined to comment.

On X/Twitter, Grammys viewers reacted to the bold look.

“Nah. This is crazy... This isn’t haute couture. This isn’t fashion,” one person wrote.

“The way everyone went silent for a second after she dropped the coat,” another pointed out.

“So we are just walking around naked now,” added a third.

West is nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 song “Carnival.”

open image in gallery The cover of West’s 2024 album ‘Vultures 1’ ( YZY )

The couple’s rare public appearance comes after Ye’s since-deleted sexualized tweet about former Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

“I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don’t f*** losers anymore,” Ye posted to X.

He later apologized to Kamala’s children, Cole and Ella, writing on X: “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

West and Censori met in 2020, when the model was working for Yeezy as the company’s architectural designer. At the time, West was still married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children – North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

The Skims founder filed for divorce from West in 2021 and was later declared “legally single” before their split was finalized. Kardashian and West officially divorced in November 2022 after months of court proceedings.

The rapper reportedly married Censori in a secret ceremony in December 2022 – the same month he released the track “Censori Overload.”

The couple then went public with their relationship in January 2023. Censori has since become well-known for appearing often almost nude when out and about with West.

Last year, she risked jail time after wearing nothing but a pair of sheer tights during a shopping trip in Paris.