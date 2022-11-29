Kate Hudson opens up about co-parenting her children with three different fathers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Hudson is speaking out about her strong relationships with the three different fathers of her three children.

The 43-year-old discussed her family with fiancé Danny Fujikawa during a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Along with her and Fujikawa’s four-year-old daughter, Rani, Hudson shares her 18-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and her 11-year-old son, Bingham, with her ex Matt Bellamy.

Speaking to the publication, she acknowledged that she has a good relationship with both of her exes and works well with each of them.

“Ryder is in college and very happy,” she said. “Chris and I just need to check in once in a while. Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent. For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”

After noting that she spends her holidays with Bellamy and his wife, model Elle Evans, Hudson praised her children’s fathers and blended families, calling them a “strong unit”.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” the Bride Wars star continued. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

As her exes have continued to play a role in her life and she’s currently engaged to Fujikawa, Hudson went on to discuss the kind of relationship she sees for herself in the future.

“I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage. I’d like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-coloured glasses on,” she added. “My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time.”

Hudson, who is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, added: “I work really hard at relationships because I like them. My parents have done an amazing job of continuing that dance.”

Hudson has previously spoken out about her dynamic with her children’s fathers. During an appearance on Sunday Today in January 2021, she discussed the challenges of co-parenting her children while in lockdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wanna be, like: ‘Yeah, it’s so great and... we’re figuring out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there’s days that I have to remind myself to be grateful,” she said. “I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place. When you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going: ‘Please, please, get me out of here!’”

Elsewhere in her interview with The Sunday Times, Hudson said that she’s become more a “present mother”, over the years, and acknowledged how special her bond is with Ryder since she feels like she “grew up with him”.

“The big learning period of my life and becoming a woman happened as I was being a mother. It was a choice,” the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star said. “We wanted to have a baby and it felt instinctual. I was very attached to him and vice versa. I took him everywhere. I didn’t leave him until he was two. I didn’t even really put him in school until he was ten, whereas I’m far more structured with my other kids. When Ryder got older, I realised a little more structure might be good for the kid.”