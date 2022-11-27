Stormzy quizzes Kate Hudson on intimate details of sex scenes

Stormzy surprised fans by questioning Kate Hudson over how sex scenes work when they appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show this week (26 November).

The rapper filmed an intimate moment for his most recent music video 'Hide and Seek', while the actress is no stranger to it.

"When I see sex scenes I’m like, ‘How do you lot do that?’ Of course it’s your job but… as your average punter, it looks extremely difficult. Can there be… arousal?”, he joked.

However, Hudson maintains the regulations involved 'takes the fun' out of it.

