Kate Hudson revealed why she hasn’t begun her wedding planning yet, more than a year after announcing her engagement to musician Danny Fujikawa.

The 43-year-old actor opened up about her fiancé and how she’s been engaged for quite some time during Wednesday’s episode of ITV’s This Morning. She noted that while she “hasn’t planned the wedding”, she’s not necessarily sure about the type of nuptials she wants to have.

“I go back and forth, I go: ‘Do I really want a big wedding?’” Hudson said. “We’re so happy. It’s not the first thing I need.”

She noted how she’s been married before, to her first husband Chris Robinson, and how busy she’s been with her family. Hudson is the mother of three and shares 18-year-old son, Ryder, with Robinson, 11-year-old son, Bingham, with ex Matt Bellamy, and four-year-old daughter, Rani, with Fujikawa.

“I’ve been there before. I’ve got kids with three different dads,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star said. “It’s not really the golden ticket…a wedding. And we also don’t know where we’re gonna do it. But it will happen.”

Hudson first announced her engagement to Fujikawa in September 2021 on Instagram with a photo of them kissing and large ring seen on her hand.

“Let’s go!” Hudson captioned the post, adding a bride, church and groom emoji.

Over the years, the Almost Famous star has praised her relationship with Fujikawa, who she started dating in 2016. During an interview with Women’s Health in 2019, she explained why they’re a good match.

“I’ve got the best man,” Hudson said. “It’s the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We’re able to pick up where the other one has to leave off.”

During an interview with The Sunday Times last month, she spoke candidly up about co-parenting with Fujikawa and her exes.

“It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it,” she said. “The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star went on to discuss her perspective on love and the kind of relationship she sees for herself in the future.

“I’d like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-coloured glasses on,” Hudson added. “My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time.”