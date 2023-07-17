Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Middleton dressed Princess Charlotte as a mini version of herself for the eight-year-old’s first time attending Wimbledon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a family visit on Sunday 16 July, to watch the men’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic from Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz from Spain. Princess Charlotte and Prince George, nine, the couple’s two eldest children, accompanied their parents to the prized match for their first appearance at the tournament this year. While Prince George was able to attend Wimbledon last year, Princess Charlotte had never been until this past weekend.

To match her mother’s style, the princess donned a blue and white floral dress adorned with ruffle sleeves designed by the Spanish brand Friki. Meanwhile, Kate stunned in a Roland Mouret emerald green mid-calf dress with ruffle detailing along the neckline.

The patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) continued her green streak from her previous two appearances this year, when she wore a structured Balmain jacket and a Self-Portrait belted short-sleeve dress. On Sunday with her family, Kate accessorised with a bow pinned to her chest in Wimbledon colours.

Rather than representing a variety of green shades, Prince William and his children wore a range of blue instead. The 41-year-old father layered a gray suit jacket over a light blue shirt and matching navy tie and trousers. Prince George showed up in a navy blue suit similar to the one he wore last year, which sparked concern at the time.

According to a report in People from 2022, the couple’s eldest son told his father he was “too hot” in his outfit not long after they arrived at the men’s finals in the 84F weather. Despite the high temperature, Prince George’s attire was in accordance with the renowned tennis tournament’s dress code. According to the Wimbledon website, all men sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court must don “suits/jacket and tie.”

A picture of the nine-year-old son exposed him overheating in his long-sleeve outfit with his hand on his forehead. He appeared to be wiping away sweat before his mom was caught checking his temperature with her hand on his face. Though the heat made it difficult to watch the match in formalwear, Prince George had already been required to follow the suit codes for several other events.

That same year, the heat prompted the tournament to adjust their attire requirements in the Royal Box for the women’s final. Usually, large hats aren’t allowed in the private section because they could block other people’s views. However, because the temperature was so high and the sun was beating down, women were allowed to wear the large accessory to stay cool.