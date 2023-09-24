Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kate Moss has deconstructed her wellness regime, which includes transcendental meditations, moonbathing, drinking herbal teas, and frequenting spas around the world.

The former British supermodel and It Girl, 49, turned entrepreneur when she launched Cosmoss, a “holistic self-care and mindful beauty” brand, last year.

In an interview with The SundayTimes, Moss, whose infamous partying ways have become a thing of the past, explained how she now looks after her mind and body – but admitted she’s “not thinking” about turning 50.

She begins her day with a 10-minute transcendental meditation while repeating affirmations, including “embrace the unknown”. This is followed by a workout, usually ashtanga yoga or reformer pilates, she added.

On Sundays, Moss will prepare a meal for her daughter, Lila, 20, using rocket, potatoes, tomatoes, and garlic that she grows on a vegetable patch at her home in the Cotswolds.

She has a collection of crystals, including her favourites rose-quartz and melonite, each of which is believed to have different mental and spiritual benefits.

“[Melonite] is really powerful,” she told the newspaper. “I had a piece of it but of course I lost it. I have to get one more.”

Some nights, she “moonbathes”, which is the practice of sitting or laying under the light of the moon “in an effort to drink in the cooling lunar energy”, according to Yogapedia.

In the years since Moss officially retired from the runway, she has checked into medi-spas around the world. Her favourite is a centre in Bodrum, Turkey, called LifeCo, despite its perception of not being “luxury enough”.

She added: “I love it there. Some people don’t. Some people don’t think it’s luxury enough, but it’s like home away from home for me.”

Her nighttime routine involves watching Frasier rereuns before falling asleep by 11pm.

Despite an intentional wellness and workout regime, Moss admitted, she hasn’t stopped smoking “yet”.

“I still smoke occasionally,” she said. “I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell [by your skin]. But I haven’t stopped ... yet.”

She also said she wasn’t “thinking about” turning 50 next January, and declined to comment when asked whether she’s had any work done, including “tweakments” such as Botox or fillers.

Moss recently attended the glitzy Vogue World event, hosted by Anna Wintour and billed as London’s answer to the Met Gala.

Dressed in a custom dress by John Galliano, Moss opened the fashion show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 14 September.

She introduced her brand Cosmoss in August last year, as Moss shared several pictures and videos of herself on the brand’s Instagram range.

The product range includes Golden Nectar, a multi-purpose Pro-collagen face oil which retails for £105, a £95-day and night face cream, as well as herbal teas (£20).