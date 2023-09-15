The sequins may have settled, but we’re still scratching our heads. What exactly was Vogue World ?

This celebrity-packed red-carpet event, held on Thursday at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane – which had been billed variously as “fashion’s big night out”, “a one-night-only performance” and “Britain’s answer to the Met Gala” – was so much more than just a relentlessly hyped curtain-raiser for London Fashion Week. And also, somehow, so much less.