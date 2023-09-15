Celebrities mingle with royals at glam Vogue World party in London

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion icons joined Hollywood stars and British royalty to celebrate the first Vogue World event at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday night (14 September).

Billed as London’s answer to the Met Gala, the star-studded extravaganza was helmed by legendary American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and featured a live performance overseen by Billy Elliot and The Crown director Stephen Daldry, as well as a dramatic catwalk show spotlighting British labels on the eve of London Fashion Week.

The “multi-act celebration of the British performing arts” aimed to raise money for a variety of arts institutions including the Royal Ballet, the National Theatre and the Royal Opera House.

Sienna Miller was among the stars to walk the red carpet outside the Theatre Royal, wearing a striking ivory two-piece by Schiaparelli couture which showed off her baby bump. It was revealed last month that the 41-year-old actor, who is already mother to 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, is expecting her second child.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star later swapped the ensemble, which consisted of a crop top and puff-ball skirt, for a red tartan set when she took to the stage alongside fellow actors including Damian Lewis, Cush Jumbo, James Corden and James McAvoy.

Princess Eugenie was also photographed on the red carpet wearing a green gown by Fendi, marking her first public appearance since welcoming her second child, a son named Ernest, in May. Her older sister Princess Beatrice opted for a floral dress by London-based designer Richard Quinn.

This choice of gown choice surely had special significance for the royal: in 2018, Quinn received the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design from the princesses’ late grandmother, who also attended one of his London Fashion Week catwalk shows that year.

The dress code for the event was “opening night”, with invitations featuring a West End stage enveloped in dramatic red curtains. Many of the stars in attendance pushed fashion boundaries on the red carpet, with Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith wearing a revealing Viktor & Rolf creation made up of a statement satin bow, opera gloves and matching underwear.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan added some drama to proceedings with an eye-catching black and gold headpiece, paired with a black off-the-shoulder gown by designer of the moment Harris Reed , who unveiled his latest collection on Wednesday night (13 September).

Simone Ashley, Coughlan’s co-star on Netflix’s hit Regency romance, opted for bejewelled net couture dress by Tamara Ralph with a white bodysuit underneath, while presenter and model Alexa Chung wore a Sixties-inspired two-piece from Nicklas Skovgaard, made up of shorts and a crop top, finishing off the look with a matching feather headpiece.

Sienna Miller at Vogue World (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

I May Destroy You writer and actress Michaela Coel opted for a structured leather-look blazer, seemingly tapping into the trend for wearing knickers as outerwear, first seen on the Miu Miu catwalk in March.

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan sparkled in a dark silver Louis Vuitton strapless dress, with her hair in a sleek updo and a red lip, while Kate Winslet kep things low-key in a slouchy cream suit with a beige underwear-style top underneath.

Jodie Turner-Smith at Vogue World (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Model Poppy Delevingne, designer Stella McCartney and Promising Young Woman actress Carey Mulligan posed together on the red carpet, with Delevingne’s pink dress providing a pop of colour amid McCartney and Mulligan’s understated black gowns.

The blockbuster show opened with model Kate Moss walking across the stage, and closed with the appearance of four of the “original supers”: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who recently reunited to appear on the cover of Vogue . New Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models, due to be released on 20 September, will alsochart their rise to global fame.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Vogue World (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The second annual event followed a New York edition held in 2022, and celebrated music, theatre and fashion at the beginning of London Fashion Week (September 15-19).

It saw musical performances from FKA Twigs, Stormzy and Annie Lennox, along with a Shakespearean monologue from actress Sophie Okonedo.

Fashion was front and centre, with models including Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Cara Delevingne wearing creations from designer labels including Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen and more.

Gemma Chan at Vogue World (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Flying the flag for sustainable fashion were singer Rita Ora, model Twiggy and TikTok star Wisdom Kaye.

All were wearing pre-loved fashion and accessories from eBay: Ora in a timeless black strapless dress, Twiggy in a red velvet suit and Kaye in wide-legged white trousers and a navy coat.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams wore experimental brand Maison Margiela, donning a black mini dress with a Peter Pan collar and cut-off sheer tights.