Kate Winslet has opened up about the difficulties of raising a child.

In I Am... Ruth, a new film airing on Channel 4 tonight, Winslet stars as a mother of a teenage girl – played by her own daughter Mia Threapleton – who is struggling with issues related to social media.

Speaking in a new interview, Winslet revealed how she took from her own experiences as a mother to play the character Ruth.

The new film is airing as part of Channel 4 ‘s I Am... series, a female-led drama anthology of standalone programmes, developed and written by director Dominic Savage in collaboration with the leading actor in each film.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning star said she worries about her own children’s relationship with technology.

"We all do [worry] – my youngest is about to turn nine and I do worry," she told Sky News. "But it’s very, very hard, isn’t it, as a parent?

“None of us as parents have a manual,” the Titanic stars said.

She continued: “As a woman in her 40s, often women think this is the time when we kind of start to fade and decline a little bit.”

Art imitates life as Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton play a mother and daughter in ‘I Am Ruth’ (Channel 4)

“NO, you become more woman, more powerful, more important, your voice is stronger – get out there and use it.”

Earlier this week, Winslet recycled a gown she first wore seven years ago while attending the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water.

The actor plays Ronal in the long-awaited sequel, and attended the premiere at London’s Leicester Square. She first wore the grey gown by designer Badgley Mischka in 2015 for the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Dressmaker.

I Am Ruth airs on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm.