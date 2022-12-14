Katie Holmes’ stylist defends viral Y2K dress over jeans look

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Holmes’ stylist has defended the star’s viral Y2K outfit.

The Batman Begins star sparked heated debate for her fashion choices while attending the iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday (9 December).

The actor, 43, walked the red carpet in a form-fitting, navy blue bandeau (which some have called a minidress) paired with loose, light-wash straight jeans and Maison Margiela trainers.

In response, some online commentators questioned Holmes’ decision to pair the items together, with some calling it a look from the early 2000s.

Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, has defended the actor’s outfit in a new interview, explaining that the look was a collaboration between her own styling and Holmes’ own taste.

“We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there,” she explained to the New York Times .

Welch continued by saying that the star is “more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later”.

According to her stylist, Holmes “wanted to wear sneakers” on the day because there “would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa” at the Jingle Bell Ball. “And there is nothing more comfortable,” Welch added.

The stylist also posted on Instagram to clarify that the navy top was not actually a mini-dress, as the New York Times article had stated.

Katie Holmes divided fans with Y2K-inspired red carpet outfit (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Since photos of the polarising outfit were published, the Dawson’s Creek star has been the centre of internet attention and social media discussion. One user wrote: “You have money and a stylist and this isn’t 2003.”

“Katie Holmes woke up and decided it was 2002,” one person tweeted alongside a photo of Holmes’ outfit.

“Please for the love of goddess keep this era of fashion in the archives. Love Katie Holmes… but I detest this cursed red carpet era,” one critic wrote.

Others, however, defended Holmes’ outfit on the basis that Y2K fashion has been making a comeback, a trend proven by the renewed popularity of Uggs, low-rise jeans and velour.

“Y’all wanna bring back 2000s fashion until someone actually does it, now leave Katie Holmes alone,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I’m sorry Gen Z can’t wait to bring back Y2K fashion and then make fun of Katie Holmes wearing a dress and jeans!”

“I unfortunately cannot comment on the Katie Holmes dress top + jeans combo because I too lived through the early 00’s and made decisions I regret,” another person tweeted.