Katy Perry gets booed on American Idol after criticising contestant’s outfit

Katy Perry was booed for the first time ever as an American Idol judge after she gave a performer a critique about her appearance.

On Monday evening, top 26 performer Nutsa Buzaladze took the stage at Disney’s Aulani resort in Hawaii. The 25-year-old singer wore a sparkly silver dress, a black leather vest and matching boots when she gave a powerful rendition of “Paris (Ooh La La)” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals.

Following her performance, the three judges offered their critiques of Buzaladze. While judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan praised the contestant for her rockstar performance, Perry suggested that she take things down a notch.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage, it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” the Grammy-nominee said, commenting on her look. “Listen, I think that one thing I personally would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that’s gonna be hard.”

Perry’s critique was instantly met with boos from the audience, as Buzaladze tried to negotiate with the “Roar” singer. “Liner? Maybe eyeliner?” she asked.

Meanwhile, Perry’s fellow judges were shocked that the “Firework” singer received a chorus of boos, the first time in her six years as an American Idol judge.

“Whoa, hostility!” Richie told Perry, as Bryan stood up and shouted in excitement: “Yes! Katy got booed. Katy got booed!”

However, Perry appeared unfazed by the audience’s reaction to her critique. “OK, first time in six seasons, woo-hoo!” she replied, before adding: “But what I’m saying is that, I’d like you to flip the script. I think we want to be pulled in by our hearts too. I’d love to see that, and I think America might too.”

This isn’t the first controversial moment Katy Perry’s had as an American Idol judge. Most recently, the 38-year-old Grammy nominee received backlash from contestant Sarah Beth Liebe, who said Perry mocked the mother-of-three during her audition.

During the episode, which aired on 5 March, Liebe told judges that she had given birth to three children before the age of 25. Perry then got up from her chair and pretended to faint, as Liebe said: “If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out.”

The “California Gurls” singer then replied: “Honey, you been laying on the table too much,” which prompted laughter from her fellow judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.

After her audition aired, Liebe posted a TikTok about her audition, in which she admitted that she found Perry’s joke “hurtful” and went on to discourage others from “mom-shaming”.

The American Idol contestant later quit the show on 2 April after speaking out about Perry’s “mom-shaming” comments.

“This opportunity is really rad, but this is actually gonna be my last performance ’cause my heart’s at home,” she told the judges after she sang “Roxanne” by The Police. “So I’m gonna get home to my babies. They kinda need me. So thank you,” she added before rushing off the stage.

However, Perry urged Liebe to reconsider her decision to leave the singing competition. “Sara Beth, I know life is scary. I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential,” she told Liebe. “Remember that self-love is just as big as motherly love.”