Rishi Sunak has revealed he’s “really excited” about King Charles III’s coronation concert “because Katy Perry is coming”.

The prime minister added that the 6 May coronation will be “an amazing celebration of our history and our future”.

“I am looking forward to the concert because Katy Perry is coming,” he told Sky Kids FYI.

“My girls are big fans of Katy Perry, so that’s great.”

Mr Sunak also joked that he is “mates” with Charles and said they talk every week.

