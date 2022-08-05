Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry took part in the latest social media trend M.A.S.H and received some surprising answers for what her future holds. Now, the singer is apologising to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom over the game’s results.

On Thursday, the “Roar” singer shared a TikTok of herself using the M.A.S.H. filter – a version of the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children, and lover. As Perry filmed herself with the filter, the singer was pleased when the game showed a mansion for her house and a Tesla as her car.

When it came to the third round, Perry’s eyes widened when she learned she was set to have six kids. And to make things even more strange, the filter landed on Pete Davidson as her future lover. In the TikTok, Perry is seen pulling a face when Davidson is named her lover. She jokingly captioned the video: “No offense @Kim Kardashian (and Orlando?)”

Funnily enough, Perry’s fiancé Orlando Bloom is currently in Australia filming the movie Wizards! with none other than Pete Davidson.

It seems the American Idol judge might be missing the Pirates of the Caribbean star while he’s down under. Earlier this week, Perry hilariously shared her thoughts about her fiancé’s recent Instagram post, which featured the actor posing shirtless during a workout.

“Babe where did you put the cortisone cream. I have a heat rash,” she commented under his post.

Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom, 45, have been engaged since February 2019 and welcomed their first child together – daughter Daisy Dove Bloom – in August 2020. The actor also shares his 11-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The singer recently opened up to People about how “interesting” it has been to raise a child throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," Perry said. "I love the experience I’m having with my daughter now.

As for whether the couple plan on having more children in the future, she said: "I’m a planner, so we’ll see."

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian reportedly “can’t wait” for boyfriend Pete Davidson to return from filming in Australia. Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were first linked in October 2021 after the reality star hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, which saw her kiss Davidson during a skit.

A source has told People that Kardashian is “excited” for Davidson to return to the US. “Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together,” the source said. “Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the US though, so he will continue to be busy.”

The source added that the long distance “hasn’t been easy” on Kardashian, but the couple are “making it work”.

“They are still very happy. They are very much a serious couple,” they said.