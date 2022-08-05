Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s long distance relationship has ‘not been easy’

The comedian has been noticeably absent from the SKIMS mogul’s social media lately

Laura Hampson
Friday 05 August 2022 07:56
Comments
Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have children

Kim Kardashian “can’t wait” for boyfriend Pete Davidson to return from Australia where he has been filming his new movie, Wizards!.

Davidson, 28, has been noticeably absent from the 41-year-old’s social media pages over the past few weeks as the pair have had to make their relationship long distance.

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October last year, when the SKIMS mogul hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live that saw her and Davidson kiss during a skit.

They made their relationship Instagram official in April, and Davidson is set to appear in the next season of The Kardashians, which will be streaming on Disney+ in September.

Now, a source has told People that Kardashian is “excited” for Davidson to return to the US.

Recommended

They said: “Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together.

“Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the US though, so he will continue to be busy.”

The source added that the long distance “hasn’t been easy” on Kardashian, but the couple are “making it work”.

“They are still very happy. They are very much a serious couple,” they added.

The comments come as Kardashian posted a series of images of herself and her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, wearing Yeezy sunglasses.

Yeezy is the fashion brand owned by Kardashian’s ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West.

Kardashian has also faced backlash after posting about her bone density and body fat loss.

Recommended

On Thursday (5 August), the reality TV star posted the results of a body composition scan on her Instagram stories and stated that her bones are “stronger than 93 – 97 per cent of people”.

Social media users were quick to react with one person writing: “So are we meant to be self conscious of .. bones now?”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in