Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s long distance relationship has ‘not been easy’

Kim Kardashian “can’t wait” for boyfriend Pete Davidson to return from Australia where he has been filming his new movie, Wizards!.

Davidson, 28, has been noticeably absent from the 41-year-old’s social media pages over the past few weeks as the pair have had to make their relationship long distance.

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked in October last year, when the SKIMS mogul hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live that saw her and Davidson kiss during a skit.

They made their relationship Instagram official in April, and Davidson is set to appear in the next season of The Kardashians, which will be streaming on Disney+ in September.

Now, a source has told People that Kardashian is “excited” for Davidson to return to the US.

They said: “Kim loved visiting Pete in Australia in July. They had been apart for several weeks and they enjoyed a long weekend together.

“Pete is still filming, but will be finished now in August. He has another project in the US though, so he will continue to be busy.”

The source added that the long distance “hasn’t been easy” on Kardashian, but the couple are “making it work”.

“They are still very happy. They are very much a serious couple,” they added.

The comments come as Kardashian posted a series of images of herself and her daughters North, nine, and Chicago, four, wearing Yeezy sunglasses.

Yeezy is the fashion brand owned by Kardashian’s ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West.

Kardashian has also faced backlash after posting about her bone density and body fat loss.

On Thursday (5 August), the reality TV star posted the results of a body composition scan on her Instagram stories and stated that her bones are “stronger than 93 – 97 per cent of people”.

Social media users were quick to react with one person writing: “So are we meant to be self conscious of .. bones now?”