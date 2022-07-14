Pete Davidson says marriage is ‘100 percent’ his goal

Pete Davidson has opened up about how he wants to be married.

The 28-year-old comedian shared his thoughts on marriage while appearing on Thursday’s episode of Kevin Hart’s show, Hart to Hart. While talking about his future family, Davidson noted that ever since his firefighter father died on 9/11, he “couldn’t wait to have kids”.

After expressing how he wants to give his child what he “didn’t” have, Hart asked him if it was ideal for him to “have a marriage with a kid”.

In response, the former Saturday Night Live star said: “100 percent, I mean that’s the way I hope it goes.”

During the episode, Davidson also spoke about how becoming a father would be “his favourite thing ever”.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” he told Hart. “My favourite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It’s like my dream. It would be so fun to dress up a little dude.”

He also noted how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood and working on becoming a “better” person, in preparation for when he ultimately has a child.

“I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now,” he added. “Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

The King of Staten Island star’s comments come amid his very public relationship with Kim Kardashian, whom he’s been dating since fall 2021 after they met on the set of SNL. Kardashian notably hosted an episode of the show in October.

The pair went Instagram official in March 2022, shortly after Kardashian was ruled legally single by a court amid her ongoing divorce from ex Kanye West.

While Davidson may have no children of his own just yet, Kardashian is a mother of four --North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three, -- with West.