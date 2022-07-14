Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Pete Davidson says marriage is ‘100 percent’ his goal

The comedian has been in a relationship with Kim Kardashian since early 2022.

Amber Raiken
New York
Thursday 14 July 2022 22:12
Comments
Pete Davidson says marriage is ‘100 percent’ his goal

Pete Davidson has opened up about how he wants to be married.

The 28-year-old comedian shared his thoughts on marriage while appearing on Thursday’s episode of Kevin Hart’s show, Hart to Hart. While talking about his future family, Davidson noted that ever since his firefighter father died on 9/11, he “couldn’t wait to have kids”.

After expressing how he wants to give his child what he “didn’t” have, Hart asked him if it was ideal for him to “have a marriage with a kid”.

In response, the former Saturday Night Live star said: “100 percent, I mean that’s the way I hope it goes.”

During the episode, Davidson also spoke about how becoming a father would be “his favourite thing ever”.

Recommended

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” he told Hart. “My favourite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It’s like my dream. It would be so fun to dress up a little dude.”

He also noted how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood and working on becoming a “better” person, in preparation for when he ultimately has a child.

“I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now,” he added. “Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

The King of Staten Island star’s comments come amid his very public relationship with Kim Kardashian, whom he’s been dating since fall 2021 after they met on the set of SNL. Kardashian notably hosted an episode of the show in October.

Recommended

The pair went Instagram official in March 2022, shortly after Kardashian was ruled legally single by a court amid her ongoing divorce from ex Kanye West.

While Davidson may have no children of his own just yet, Kardashian is a mother of four --North, nine, Chicago, four, Saint, six, and Psalm, three, -- with West.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in