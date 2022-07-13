Pete Davidson gets Aladdin-themed tattoo in honour of Kim Kardashian

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted Pete Davidson’s latest tattoo, one which celebrates his relationship with Kim Kardashian by honouring the night they met.

The pair appeared on Saturday Night Live together when Kardashian hosted last year and in one of the skits, they were dressed as Disney characters Jasmine and Aladdin.

They shared an on-screen kiss during the sketch and now, in honour of that moment, Davidson has the words “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” with an infinity sign in between them tattooed on his left collarbone.

