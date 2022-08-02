Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry hilariously shared her thoughts about fiancé Orlando Bloom’s recent Instagram post featuring the actor posing shirtless while doing a workout.

In the 45-year-old actor’s post, he shared a series of photos and videos taken while on a trip to Australia. The 37-year-old singer then seemingly responded to her fiancé’s steamy photos in the comments: “Babe where did you put the cortisone cream. I have a heat rash.”

Multiple fans also responded to Perry’s comment, praising her sense of humour and her relationship with Bloom.

“You’re the best,” one wrote, tagging the “Dark Horse” singer’s Instagram account, while another added: “Keeping it real, I love it.”

This isn’t the first time that Perry has publicly shared how attractive she finds the Pirates of the Caribbean star. During an episode of American Idol in March, she noted how “enraptured” she was by Bloom’s photoshoot for People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

Though, during a later interview with the publication, she said that she “doesn’t need a magazine to remind [her] that [her] man is hot — [She] know[s] it.”

“But I like it,” she joked. “I like everyone else knowing.”

The couple have been engaged since February 2019 and currently share a daughter, Daisy, who will be turning two this month. Bloom also shares an 11-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Regarding her relationship and family, Perry recently told People how “interesting” it has been to raise a child throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that,” she told the publication, while at HEIMAT to celebrate the launch of her non-alcoholic beverage, De Soi. “I love the experience I’m having with my daughter now.”

When asked if she wants to have more children, the “Roar” singer said: “Of course. Hopefully in the future.”