Katy Perry has opened up about her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and how she enjoys the fact that so many people find him “hot.”

Perry, 37, discussed how much she admires Bloom, 45, during an interview with People on 18 March. Throughout the conversation, she was asked about a recent episode of American Idol, where she was caught looking at Bloom’s photoshoot for People’s “Sexist Man Alive” issue, which also featured her co-host, Luke Bryan.

“Sorry I was just enraptured by my fiancé. He’s in People’s Sexiest Man Alive,” Perry told Bryan in a clip, via People. “Are you in that one? Are you there?”

However, to the publication, Perry said that she “doesn’t need a magazine to remind [her] that [her] man is hot — [She] know[s] it.”

“But I like it,” she joked. “I like everyone else knowing.”

According to the singer, who shares a one-year-old daughter, Daisy, with Bloom, her family has “very normal lives in a lot of ways.”

“We just go to the park, we go to my gym classes, it’s very fun,” she said.

Regarding her and Bloom’s upcoming summer plans, Perry noted that it’ll be “a role reversal,” as they switch off between who cares for Daisy while the other is away for work.

“We love to travel and we kind of do it spontaneously. And we love being in Europe as well, but Orlando is about to go shoot a couple movies,”she said.

“So it’s going to be a role reversal in that he’s been really great and supportive and pulling a lot of weight, especially as I do shows in Vegas and as American Idol is back on the scene, but when I have a month off, he’s going to go film and I’m going to be going to the park,” she added.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (AFP via Getty Images)

Perry has previously spoken about her relationship with Bloom, who she’s been with since 2016, and how she looks up to him. During an interview with People Tv in 2020, Perry said that there were “traits” in Bloom that she admired and wanted “more of” in herself.

“I want to be more spiritual and more centred, and that’s him,” she explained. “And he wants to be more organised and good with thinking about big picture stuff.”

The Roar singer also revealed that one of her “secrets” for maintaining a long-term relationship is simply “staying in it.”

“Some of the secret is just staying in it,” she said. And going like, ‘I don’t like you right now, but I will always love you. But I really don’t like you. But I know after we push through this problem, we’re going to find something better.”