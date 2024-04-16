Katy Perry supports fiancé Orlando Bloom by rocking Legolas T-shirt at Coachella

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katy Perry has proven herself to be the ultimate Orlando Bloom fan after she was seen wearing a Legolas-printed T-shirt at Coachella 2024.

The “Roar” singer, 39, stepped out at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, for weekend one. In a clip posted by TikTok user Harry Daniels, who’s known for surprising celebrities by serenading them with their own songs, Perry was caught off guard as Daniels approached her to sing “International Smile” off her 2013 album, Prism.

In the TikTok, Perry donned an oversized vintage wash graphic tee with Bloom’s Lord of the Rings character, Legolas, printed across it. She paired the T-shirt with some mini shorts, black combat boots, and her black long tresses styled down. Her accessories completed Perry’s laid-back festival look, with a black cross-body bag and layered jewellery with the initials “KP”.

The vintage-style Legolas tee from the American Thrift X The Lord Of The Rings collection retails online for $38.

A screenshot from Daniels’ video was reposted to X, formerly known as Twitter, where fans couldn’t help but point out that Perry was wearing a T-shirt with her fiancé’s face printed on it. “Katy Perry wearing a Legolas shirt… real and true,” X user Anna captioned the post.

For some fans, it took a moment to realise that Perry has been engaged to Bloom since 2019 and they even share a daughter, Daisy Dove, born 2020. “I was all, ‘Oh my god! SHE’S SUCH A FAN!!!’ And then remembered she has a family with him,” one person admitted.

Meanwhile, others joked that they too would wear a graphic T-shirt with Bloom’s face if they were also in a relationship with the 47-year-old British actor.

“Dude if I was married to Orlando Bloom, I would make it everyone’s problem,” one fan posted, while someone else said: “I have this shirt for the same reason Katy Perry does; we are both married to Legolas.”

“I would do the same if I was married to Legolas,” another wrote.

The American Idol judge and the Pirates of the Caribbean star met at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry recalled how she and Bloom bonded over their mutual love for In-N-Out Burger.

“Actually, In-N-Out plays a big role in my life,” she told Kimmel at the time. “We bonded over an In-N-Out burger about three years [ago] at the Golden Globes. He stole one off of my table. I was sitting with Denzel Washington and he took it and I was like: ‘Wait, who - oh, you’re so hot! Fine, take it.’

“And then I saw him at a party, and I was like: ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’” she said. “He’s like: ‘I like you.’”

The two began dating shortly after and made their relationship Instagram official In May 2016. The pair briefly split in March 2017 but rekindled their romance just one year later. Bloom then proposed to Perry on Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

Nearly one year after announcing their engagement, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together when Perry released the music video for her single, “Never Worn White,” in which she was shown cradling a baby bump. Perry later confirmed the couple were expecting a baby girl when she shared an Instagram post of Bloom smiling at the camera, his face covered in what appeared to be pink-coloured cream. “It’s a girl,” she captioned the post, along with two pink heart emojis.

They announced the birth of their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on 27 August 2020. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the post read. Three years later, their daughter made her first public appearance at the closing of her mother’s “Play” residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, in November 2023.

Perry was among the many celebrities who attended the first weekend of the annual Coachella music festival. Pop star Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted supporting rapper Ice Spice during her Coachella set on Saturday, while Will Smith surprised the crowd when he was brought on-stage during J Balvin’s performance. Olivia Rodrigo also made a surprise cameo during Gwen Stefani and No Doubt’s reunion set, and Billie Eilish joined Lana Del Rey on stage for a duet of “Ocean Eyes” and “Video Games”.

Coachella 2024 resumes on Friday 19 April for weekend two of the festival, concluding on Sunday 21 April.