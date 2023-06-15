Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keith Urban has apologised for inadvertently exposing Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham’s relationship, with the country music singer admitting he felt “very awkward” about his role in the situation.

The “One Too Many” singer, 55, accidentally confirmed the pair’s rumoured romance while attending a Taylor Swift concert with his wife Nicole Kidman on 14 May, during which he filmed himself dancing with the Big Little Lies star.

However, in addition to capturing the sweet moment with Kidman, Urban also caught Bridgers and Burnham embracing in the background of the TikTok video, which appeared to confirm months-long speculation that the pair were romantically involved.

The “Motion Sickness” singer, 28, had been seen with Burnham, 32, earlier this year amid rumours that she and Irish actor Paul Mescal, 27, had broken up.

Urban’s apparent confirmation of the rumoured couple was met with amusement and surprise on social media, with viewers joking at the time that the country music star had no idea of the “chaos he just put out on the internet”.

The 55 year old addressed the “awkward” situation this week while speaking to Entertainment Tonight during CMA Fest 2023, where he took the opportunity to apologise directly to Bridgers.

“Yeah, oh, I found out,” he said. “Phoebe, I’m so sorry.”

Urban also reflected on the remorse he felt over his role in exposing the pair, adding: “It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

As of now, Bridgers and Burnham have not commented on Urban’s TikTok, or their rumoured relationship. However, Bridgers recently opened up about being “bullied” by fans during the period of speculation that she had broken up with Mescal.

“I’m coming from a place of literally - I’m feeling it in my body as I’m saying it, but - people with my picture as their Twitter picture, who claim to like my music, f***ing bullied me at the airport on the way to my father’s funeral this year,” she said during a recent interview, before adding that she saw people who claim to “love” her “dehumanise” and “shame” her.

While Urban is apologetic about the impact of his TikTok video, he told ET that he and Kidman still managed to have a great time at the Swift concert, which he described as “so fun”.