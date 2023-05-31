Taylor Swift shares what she will miss about touring with Phoebe Bridgers

Taylor Swift thanked Phoebe Bridgers for their “dressing room heart to hearts” as the pair’s time touring together comes to an end.

In an Instagram post, the singer shared a touching message for her support act.

“I’ll miss you out here my dude, thanks for the duets and the dressing room heart to hearts,” she wrote.

Swift had been supported by Bridgers during the US leg of her Eras Tour, but their three shows at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey over the weekend marked the end of her run as the opening act.