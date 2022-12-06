Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Keke Palmer is pushing back against trolls who criticised her for not wearing makeup.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor tweeted that she’s been noticing people are judging her makeup-free look and shared how she’s comfortable without wearing anything on her face.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” she wrote. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

In a second tweet, the Nope star emphasised that she takes pride in how she looks and that she won’t be affected by other people’s opinions about her.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” she added. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

The remarks came on the heels of Palmer being seen out in New York at a hockey game in casual clothes sans makeup.

Multiple fans took to Twitter to reply to Palmer’s tweet and praise her for standing up to online hate.

“Baby you’re wealthy, famous, hilarious, beautiful, AND have a family on the way! Baby you’re KEKE PALMER!! Let’s see the accomplishments of the people calling you ugly, let’s see,” one wrote.

“Keke, you are a beautiful person inside and out. People who say that kind of stuff that ‘you look ugly’ or whatever are just jealous and insecure of themselves,” another added. “You’re beautiful because of who you are and who you choose to be. Don’t let those people get to you. Keep doing you.”

Palmer has previously spoken out about her skin and not wearing makeup. She took to Instagram in December 2020 to share a photo of the acne on her face, again with no makeup on.

In the caption, she opened up her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which is “a problem with hormones that happens during the reproductive years,” per Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can range from irregular periods to severe action.

“My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself,” she wrote. “I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help. I do not have a medical degree but I did the research and took what I learned to a doctor and that led them to a proper diagnosis. I’m not saying trust web md for everything haha, but what I am saying is no one can help us like we can help ourselves.”

Over the weekend, the True Jackson, VP star also made headlines when she revealed that she was pregnant with her first child during her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.