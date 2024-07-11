Kelly Rizzo reflects on dating again after Bob Saget’s death

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kelly Rizzo has opened up about dating again after the death of a spouse.

The actress lived through this personally after her husband Bob Saget‘s death two years ago. On January 9, 2022, Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, with a medical report concluding that he died of accidental trauma to the head. Currently, Rizzo is dating actor Breckin Meyer.

Rizzo recently took to Instagram to speak about how she processed being ready for another relationship. “Dating after losing your spouse. So crazy how controversial of a topic this is,” her Instagram video began.

“When I lost Bob two and a half years ago, even the thought of moving forward – not moving on, moving forward – gave me so much anxiety. What will people think? What will my loved ones think? What will Bob’s loved ones think? What will the public think?”

She continued to list all of her worries that accumulated: “It’s a weird thing I had to worry about. What would Bob think? Finally, who’s ever going to want to date a widow? I hate that word.”

Rizzo said that when she did make the decision to start dating again, many people had a positive reaction to it, despite a few people who questioned it.

“So I’ve actually been very fortunate to have all the support in the world from my family and friends, Bob’s family and friends. Yes, even the public has been lovely except for a couple negative comments,” she said.

“I was very fortunate to find someone who is so kind and compassionate and understanding about the whole situation. Literally someone where the joke is actually, ‘this is the one person on Earth that Bob wouldn’t be that mad about.’”

Rizzo first confirmed that she was in a relationship with Meyer in February, when the two of them were seen at a 2024 Grammy Awards viewing party together. In her video, she placed emphasis on making sure that widows are not judged for making the decision to date again.

“But here’s the point – there is absolutely no room for anyone to judge,” she said. “This is a very complex situation. A lot of complicated feelings. Unless you’ve ever actually been through it, you just really do not understand what it’s like.”

She concluded: “So if you’re a person who has lost someone, just understand that you have a lot more support out there than you think. And if you have someone in your life who has lost somebody and is going through the difficult time of trying to figure out the best way for them to move forward, the best thing that you can do is just to love them and support them and be there for them.”

This isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about her decision to date again. In March, Rizzo made a TikTok about claims that she “moved on too fast” with her new relationship.

In the clip, she noted that most of the comments she received were positive and it can be difficult for people to fully understand her situation unless they’ve been a widow themselves. “You just don’t understand the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during this entire process,” she said.

“At some point when it crosses your mind to even think about dating again, just having those thoughts, you feel guilty. You feel ashamed. You feel horrible, but yet you also feel lonely so you want to do it.”