Kelly Rowland has opened up about one of her “worst moments”, which involved a blunder over Beyoncé’s first pregnancy.

The ex-Destiny’s Child singer, 42, accidentally revealed the gender of her former bandmate’s unborn baby at the time and said in an interview with Us Weekly that Beyonce and Jay-Z were expecting a “little girl”.

Speaking to Billy Mann on a recent episode of his podcast Yeah, I F***ed That Up, Rowland was asked what her biggest mistake during an interview was.

“Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé’s] baby when she was pregnant with Blue,” the “Dilemma” singer said. “That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.”

Rowland went on the explain that she did not even realise she had revealed the baby’s gender until she saw headlines following the interview.

“I was like, ‘What are they talking about? I didn’t say… Oh my God!’” she recalled. “It was bad because it was no one’s business.

“I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t meant it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was like, ‘Uh oh.’”

In her 2011 interview, Rowland was asked what gift she was planning to buy for Beyoncé’s baby shower. At the time, neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z had revealed their unborn baby’s gender to the world.

Rowland replied: “I don’t know… I think her dad is gonna give her everything anyways, all I can give her is love.”

Kelly Rowland attends the Global Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 (Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

In another interview with MissInfo.tv, Rowland also added: “I have no idea what I’m going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible. She won’t be spoiled but she will be very well looked-after.”

The “Crazy in Love” singer gave birth to daughter Blue Ivy Carter in January 2012. Beyoncé and Jay-Z also share twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in 2017 via emergency C-section.

Rowland and Beyoncé remain good friends and collaborate frequently on music and charity projects. Last month, the former Destiny’s Child bandmates worked together with Harris County in their hometown of Houston, Texas, to build permanent housing for unhoused people.

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 (Getty Images)

Rowland is married to Tim Weatherspoon, with whom she shares two children, eight-year-old Titan Jewell and two-year-old Noah Jon.

In 2021, she revealed that Beyoncé and Michelle Williams watched her give birth to Noah via Zoom, and later rushed to meet the new baby in person.

She told People (The TV Show!): “The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just… being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”