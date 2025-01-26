Kelsey Parker pregnant with third child three years after Wanted star Tom’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kelsey Parker has announced she’s expecting a baby with her new boyfriend, three years after the death of her husband, The Wanted star Tom Parker.

The singer was 33 when he died in 2022 from brain cancer. Tom and Kelsey had two children together, Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four.

On Saturday, Kelsey, 34, announced that she and her partner Will Lindsay, a 27-year-old tree surgeon, are expecting.

“Tom and I always said we wanted four – but life had other plans. So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet,” she told The Mirror.

“The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different.’ I’ve felt every emotion under the sun. I’m still getting my head around it but I’m so excited.”

She said that she believes that the pregnancy would have got Tom’s “blessing”, adding that he “wouldn’t want” her to be living in “sadness” without him.

open image in gallery Kelsey and her boyfriend Will Lindsay ( Instagram/Being_Kelsey )

Speaking about Tom’s mother’s reaction, Kelsey said: “She can’t wait to have another grandchild. All I care about is that both our families and Tom’s family are happy.

“Noreen is the most amazing lady. After Tom passed, she said to me, ‘As long as you’re happy Kels, whatever you do, we will always support you and be happy for you.’ We’ve all been through so much together. But I’m here and bringing another baby into the world.”

open image in gallery Tom and Kelsey Parker ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Tom’s brain tumour was diagnosed just weeks before the birth of their second child.

In 2022, shortly after Tom’s death, Kelsey opened up about how their daughter kept asking where he was, and believed he was on tour.

Speaking of her daughter, she said: “Whenever she sees pictures of her dad, she’s like, ‘It’s my dad!’ She’ll be three at the end of this month. I’ve been really honest, she does still talk about him every day, she doesn’t quite understand he’s not coming back.

“So I’ve had to be really blunt and say he’s not coming back, that’s it, he’s dead and he’s not coming back because she doesn’t really understand,” she continued. “She’s just really confused by it. She thinks he’s on tour. But we do then talk about him every day. She does ask me every day about him.”

Tom found fame in 2009 as a member of boyband The Wanted alongside Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, Max George and Jay McGuinness.

The group released three albums and 12 UK top 20 singles including “All Time Low” and “Glad You Came” before splitting in 2014.